Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Drops By 88.7%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

DSM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. 190,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

