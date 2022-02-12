Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declines By 69.5%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the January 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 158,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 57.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 120.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 228,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 124,783 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 92.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 434,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

