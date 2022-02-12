Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declines By 69.5%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the January 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $14.74.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
