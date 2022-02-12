Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Drops By 82.9%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE CII traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.58. 133,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,890. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
