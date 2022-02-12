Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Grows By 700.0%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AmeriCann stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. AmeriCann has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.97.

AmeriCann Company Profile

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

