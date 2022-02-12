Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Grows By 700.0%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AmeriCann stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. AmeriCann has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.97.
AmeriCann Company Profile
