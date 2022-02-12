Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Drops By 92.0%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the January 15th total of 101,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ANTE opened at $1.71 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.18% of AirNet Technology worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in selling advertising time slots on air travel advertising network. It also sells advertisements on digital television screens on the airplanes. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.