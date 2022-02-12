Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,014,000 after acquiring an additional 753,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,584,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,087,000 after acquiring an additional 138,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $21.25 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

