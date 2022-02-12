Shelton Capital Management Makes New $215,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,780,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PPL by 7.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

