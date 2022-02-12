Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.37.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

