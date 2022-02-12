Shelton Capital Management Acquires 450 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

NYSE SPG opened at $141.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.12 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.75 and its 200-day moving average is $145.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

