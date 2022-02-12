Severn Trent’s (SVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.16) to GBX 2,675 ($36.17) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,875 ($38.88) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,901.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,813.83. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,148 ($29.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,008 ($40.68). The firm has a market cap of £7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 40.86 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.54%.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Kevin S. Beeston bought 1,781 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($37.90) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.43 ($67,507.00).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

