Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Update

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the January 15th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,857,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SAPX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,372,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,279,055. Seven Arts Entertainment has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as a motion picture production and distribution company, which engages in the development, acquisition, financing, production and licensing of theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets. The company also produces motion pictures for worldwide release in other forms of media, including home video and pay and free television.

