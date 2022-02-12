Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on SEM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
