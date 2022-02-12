Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $43.60.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

