Sean F. Scanlan Sells 3,873 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $78,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 140,036 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 41,867 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 176,598 shares during the last quarter. 24.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.