Sean F. Scanlan Sells 3,873 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $78,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
