Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Lowered to $162.00 at Oppenheimer

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.67.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $125.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,377,000 after buying an additional 160,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,190,000 after purchasing an additional 227,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after purchasing an additional 302,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

