Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading 4.2% Higher

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.25. 5,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 952,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $909.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Natixis lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 489,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.