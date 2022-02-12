Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Hyzon Motors Inc has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $16.30.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HYZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

