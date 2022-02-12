Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 32,264 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,264 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 104.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,237,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 157.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,025,000 after buying an additional 249,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.