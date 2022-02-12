Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 1,592 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 109.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 300.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $111.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average is $135.08. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on U shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,585,890 shares of company stock worth $279,393,160 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

