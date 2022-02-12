Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 400.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ryanair by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.14. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

