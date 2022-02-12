Schroder Investment Management Group Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 36.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 88.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 53,772 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,152,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.44.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

