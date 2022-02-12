Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,758,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,542,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,172 shares of company stock worth $63,269,962. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

Shares of MDB opened at $427.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

