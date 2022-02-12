Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,043,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 61.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after buying an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,129,000 after acquiring an additional 347,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,906,000 after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

ATI opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

