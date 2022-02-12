Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.33.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $40.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

