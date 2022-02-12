Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 160 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 138.90 ($1.88) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.13. The company has a market capitalization of £37.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

