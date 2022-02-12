Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €69.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($79.31) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.97) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($86.21) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($87.36) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.82) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.65 ($75.46).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €56.58 ($65.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.96. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €44.17 ($50.77) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($77.77). The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion and a PE ratio of 36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

