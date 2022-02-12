Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.87

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.87 and traded as high as $29.52. Sands China shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 21,509 shares.

SCHYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

