Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 405.4% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Sands China alerts:

OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sands China has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.