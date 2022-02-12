Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $282.12

Saga plc (LON:SAGA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 282.12 ($3.82) and traded as high as GBX 321.75 ($4.35). Saga shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.33), with a volume of 767,839 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £442.06 million and a P/E ratio of -29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 315.16.

In related news, insider Roger De Haan sold 341,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.96), for a total transaction of £1,000,345.95 ($1,352,732.86).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

