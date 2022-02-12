SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Shares Down 2%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) shares were down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €11.29 ($12.98) and last traded at €11.46 ($13.17). Approximately 96,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.69 ($13.44).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFQ shares. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €22.00 ($25.29) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.79) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.02) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.29) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.69) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAF-Holland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.15 ($20.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.95. The firm has a market cap of $517.11 million and a PE ratio of 12.08.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

