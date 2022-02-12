Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Geoffrey Richard Carter Acquires 66 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 228 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($203.49).

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 223 ($3.02) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 196.93. The company has a market cap of £557.50 million and a P/E ratio of 15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276 ($3.73).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SBRE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 256 ($3.46) to GBX 268 ($3.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sabre Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.73) to GBX 231 ($3.12) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 263.80 ($3.57).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.