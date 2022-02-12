Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.62 million and $4,103.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,861.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.27 or 0.06929855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00296569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.07 or 0.00765413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013875 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00075339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.27 or 0.00406595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00221520 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

