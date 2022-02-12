Ruler Protocol Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.97 or 0.06888272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,379.00 or 0.99836304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00049755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006197 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

