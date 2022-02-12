Royal Bank of Canada Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $70.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

