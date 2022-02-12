Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.74% of Prudential Financial worth $292,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,576,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Shares of PRU opened at $119.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,434 shares of company stock worth $20,814,931 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

