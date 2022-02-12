Royal Bank of Canada Sells 22,091 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,091 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.24% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $233,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.58 and a twelve month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

