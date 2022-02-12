Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $132.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.99. Seagen has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $624,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

