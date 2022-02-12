Royal Bank of Canada Buys 11,404 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $216,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.88. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $109.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

