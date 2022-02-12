Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 395 ($5.34) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.48) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.73) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 405.30 ($5.48).

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 322.40 ($4.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 347.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 348.32. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 311.60 ($4.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.40 ($5.16).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

