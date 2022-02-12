Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after buying an additional 699,057 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after purchasing an additional 606,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $182,535,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $437.83. 469,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.85. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.