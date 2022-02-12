Ronald G. Roth Buys 2,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLFD. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

