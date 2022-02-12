Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

RSI stock opened at C$5.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16. The firm has a market cap of C$619.01 million and a PE ratio of 13.51. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$5.20 and a 1-year high of C$6.12.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$243.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$369,080.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.