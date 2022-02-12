Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 585 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 496,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 219,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2,280.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 187,439 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.