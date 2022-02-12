Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Macy’s by 24.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,727,000 after acquiring an additional 204,115 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M opened at $25.46 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

