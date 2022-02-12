Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $142,000 in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $293,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NDAC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.