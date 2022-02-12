Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 555.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 475.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Shares of PREF opened at $19.26 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $101.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.