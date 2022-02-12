Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 732 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

