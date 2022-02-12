Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 76,619 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 207,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $32.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

