Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 2,000 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $471,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $159,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 77.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 612,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $666,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $14.52 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

