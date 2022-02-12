Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RVSDF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 52,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Riverside Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
