Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,075,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter worth $674,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,571,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,118,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter worth $659,000.

Bannix Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50.

